James Gunn says 'Superman' has concluded shooting

"And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful," he added.

The new movie marks the beginning of a rebooted Warner Bros/DC Universe under the supervision of Gunn, who also serves as the co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

Superman will also feature Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, Maria Gabriela de Faría, Nicholas Hoult, Wendell Pierce and Christopher McDonald.

The film will be released in American theatres on July 11, 2025.