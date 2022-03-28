Jane Campion wins best director Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog'

Jane Campion on Sunday won the Oscar for best director for The Power of the Dog, a sweeping, moody Western that saw the pioneering New Zealand filmmaker return to Hollywood.

She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony's more than 90-year history.

She bested Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) to win the prestigious award.

