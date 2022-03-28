Jane Campion wins Oscar for best director

Jane Campion wins best director Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog'

She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony's more than 90-year history

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 28 2022, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 09:45 ist
New Zealand director Jane Campion accepts the award for Best Director for "The Power of the Dog" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Jane Campion on Sunday won the Oscar for best director for The Power of the Dog, a sweeping, moody Western that saw the pioneering New Zealand filmmaker return to Hollywood.

She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony's more than 90-year history.

She bested Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) to win the prestigious award.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Oscars 2022
The Power of the Dog
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

 