'Jawan' could surpass 'Pathaan' opening day figures, eyes Rs 65-70 cr: Experts

Pathaan was a blockbuster, with reported earnings of Rs 1,050 crore. Jawan, described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining 'the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society', could outdo that.

The film, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, premieres at a time Bollywood theatrical releases -- most recent being Gadar 2 and OMG 2 -- are raking it in.