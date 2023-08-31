'Jawan' trailer: Fans declare SRK-Atlee's action thriller a hit already!

The three-minute high-octane action trailer showcases the emotional journey of a man, played by SRK, who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society. Released just an hour ago the trailer it has created quite a stir among the audiences.

With death defying stunts and dialogues, the trailer promises a mass entertainer which is bound to leave audience glued to their seats.

Meanhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who won everyone's hearts at the audio launch in Chennai on August 30, will fly to Dubai on August 31 to launch the trailer and to meet his fans at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.