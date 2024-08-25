Jenna Ortega says she hates AI, deleted X account after seeing her 'dirty edited' pictures

"I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, 'Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image'. I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it." The actor, who will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, said the entire experience made her feel "disgusting and uncomfortable".