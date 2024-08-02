John Abraham slams journalist for 'bad questions'

Mumbai: "Can I call out bad questions and idiots" is how John Abraham responded to a journalist who said the actor was doing the same thing by turning up in back-to-back action movies.

Abraham, 51, who recently played the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' last year, shot back at the journalist, saying, "have you seen the movie?" When the reporter said he had seen the trailer (of 'Vedaa'), the actor, in a lighter tone, said, "Watch the film and then judge. And then I'm all yours. Whatever you say. But if you're wrong, I'm going to turn you around and tear you apart.” Abraham said 'Vedaa', which reunites him with Nikhil Advani after 'Batla House' and 'Satyamev Jayate', is not just another action film.