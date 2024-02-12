Watch: Ranveer Singh helps Johnny Sins fight erectile dysfunction in latest ad

The hilarious advert shows a bahu complaining to Ranveer about his brother (played by Johnny) struggling with erectile dysfunction. She takes a dig at Johnny’s condition causing him embarrassment in front of the family. The ad further shows the lady threatening to leave the house, which agitates the family and she gets slapped by her mother-in-law which prompts her to fall from the first floor. However, Ranveer hands a Bold Care pill to Johnny’s character which can satisfy his wife.

Helmed by Ayappa KM, this hilarious advertisement was penned by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team. This commercial marks Johnny Sins’ first-ever advertisement for an Indian brand.

This recent commercial featuring Ranveer and Johnny evoked genuine laughter and amusement amongst netizens. Whether through clever wordplay, slapstick, or unexpected twists, the ad tapped into the universal appeal of comedy and left viewers in astonishment.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again.