'Kalki 2898 AD' a massive spectacle, merger of myth and reality: Amitabh Bachchan

"The experience just keeps building .. every time you notice and admire the pains taken by the Director in purring this massive vision in fructification, and presenting it in a manner that makes the film historic .. historic not just in its commercial prospects, but historic in its values of the audacious mind of the Director in metamorphosing the legend of the Mahabharat with its manifestation after 6000 years , into the viewage of modern day humans that go to see the film TODAY in 2024 .." he wrote.