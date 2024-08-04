Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to stream on Netflix

Mumbai: Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 will start streaming on Netflix from August 9, the platform announced on Sunday.
The Tamil film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran. It is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie Indian, also starring Haasan.
Netflix shared the digital release announcement of Indian 2 on Instagram. The film hit the theatres on July 12 in multiple languages.
"Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix," the streamer said in the post.
In Indian 2, Haasan reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India.
The film, also featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.
After Indian 2, Haasan most recently starred in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, a pan-India blockbuster.
Published 04 August 2024, 10:19 IST