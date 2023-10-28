Kangana good, but fighter pilot story nosedives

Songs that pop up every five minutes in the first half affect the pace of the storytelling. The snatch-and-grab operation glues the audience to their seats in the second half. Cinematographer Hari K Vedantam elevates the drama with his work. Shots of airstrikes, stunts and flights in the desert are visually impressive.

Shashwat Sachdev’s music merits attention. Kangana easily slips into the role of Tejas and Anshul Chauhan impresses. The film is low on logic, and its inconsistencies are jarring. Its attempts to promote nationalistic feelings fall flat. Flaws in characterisation are glaring--the antagonists are reduced to nothing as the director tries to elevate the protagonist.



Tejas’ character, despite her remarkable accomplishments, lacks the vulnerability that makes cinematic heroes more relatable. Tejas’ boyfriend Ekveer (Varun Mitra) gets little screen time.