Kangana Ranaut's Twitter temporarily restricted after 'Tandav' remarks

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said her Twitter account was temporarily restricted after the actor's reaction to the 'Tandav' controversy.

Ranaut supposedly called for violence in her response to the controversy surrounding the Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav'.

According to several reports, the actor allegedly said that it was "time to take their heads off," in reference to the makers of the series. Twitter has removed the tweet.

DH was unable to independently verify the content of her deleted tweet.

However, in a strong reaction, she has blamed "librus," referring to liberals, who complained to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and had her account restricted.

"Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted," she said.

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Several FIRs have been lodged against the makers and artists of "Tandav" for alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing prime minister in the show.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week.

At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

As the controversy escalated, the show makers on Tuesday tried to defuse the situation by announcing their decision to remove the controversial portion from the show.

