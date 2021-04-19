Kannada flick 'Krishna Talkies' to go off screen from April 23

Krishna Talkies, a horror-cum-thriller Kannada flick, will be taken off screens from April 23 due to increasing cases of Covid-19.

The flick was released on April 16.

At present, the government has permitted only 50% occupancy in theatres in eight districts that are reporting large numbers of fresh cases.

“The film is getting a huge response from the audience. The crew and producer Govindaraju have decided to screen the movie only till April 22 and take it off from the next day keeping the community’s health in mind,” director Vijay Anand said.

He said the government was likely to order complete closure of cinema halls at any time. The screening would be halted if an order was issued immediately. Once the normalcy was restored, the flick would be released again, he said.