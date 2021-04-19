'Krishna Talkies' to go off screen from April 23

Kannada flick 'Krishna Talkies' to go off screen from April 23

It was released on April 16

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 00:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Krishna Talkies, a horror-cum-thriller Kannada flick, will be taken off screens from April 23 due to increasing cases of Covid-19. 

The flick was released on April 16. 

At present, the government has permitted only 50% occupancy in theatres in eight districts that are reporting large numbers of fresh cases.

“The film is getting a huge response from the audience. The crew and producer Govindaraju have decided to screen the movie only till April 22 and take it off from the next day keeping the community’s health in mind,” director Vijay Anand said.

He said the government was likely to order complete closure of cinema halls at any time. The screening would be halted if an order was issued immediately. Once the normalcy was restored, the flick would be released again, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Krishna Talkies
kannada film
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

