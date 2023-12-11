'Kantara Chapter 1': Rishab Shetty to play Lord Parashuram?

Hombale Films, one of the biggest content makers in Indian cinema, has delivered a variety of films to mainstream audiences, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and the global sensation Kantara.
All their content has brought audiences to the cinemas in large numbers and has been widely accepted by the masses.
While the production house is gearing up for the release of their forthcoming biggie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, their recently announced Kantara Chapter 1 is also hugely awaited by the audiences.
Since the release of the first glimpse, the visuals have impressed audiences, and several theories have come up regarding the film. One of them is the stunning look of the lead actor and director Rishab Shetty.
Speculations have been rife indicating that the look of Rishab Shetty might be on the lines of Lord Parashuram and his character might be heavily inspired by him.
One of the prime reasons for the speculation is that the axe being shown in the announcement teaser is the same that resonates with Lord Parashuram, and the people of Konkan also have a strong belief in Lord Parashuram. The land of Konkan is said to be 'Parashuram Bhumi'.
It is to be noted that Parashuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva, and we have seen the character of Rishabh Shetty as Shiva in the first part, Kantara.
Meanwhile, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire will feature Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.