'Kantara Chapter 1': Rishab Shetty to play Lord Parashuram?

Hombale Films, one of the biggest content makers in Indian cinema, has delivered a variety of films to mainstream audiences, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and the global sensation Kantara.

All their content has brought audiences to the cinemas in large numbers and has been widely accepted by the masses.

While the production house is gearing up for the release of their forthcoming biggie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, their recently announced Kantara Chapter 1 is also hugely awaited by the audiences.

Since the release of the first glimpse, the visuals have impressed audiences, and several theories have come up regarding the film. One of them is the stunning look of the lead actor and director Rishab Shetty.

Speculations have been rife indicating that the look of Rishab Shetty might be on the lines of Lord Parashuram and his character might be heavily inspired by him.