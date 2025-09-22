<p>The trailer of much anticipated movie of the year, <em>Kantara Chapter 1,</em> has finally released. Hombale Films’ much-awaited movie stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Widely regarded as the biggest upcoming pan-India film, it has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival. Now, the most awaited day has finally arrived as the trailer of the film was dropped on the auspicious day of Navratri Day 1.</p><p>To make this mega announcement, the makers took to social media and wrote: A saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from our soil.</p>.<p>"A saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from our soil. Presenting the #KantaraChapter1Trailer to you all. https://youtube.com/watch?v=TMQUFhWm8C0&list=PLyn3ph7Iw4XAkvpw1bQ1hdVM68LPnHhU3&index=1 #KantaraChapter1 #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara Witness the divine spectacle in theatres worldwide on October 2nd, 2025."</p>.<p>The trailer for <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> gives a glimpse of what in the store, however the makers have managed to built the suspense and curiosity through its mysterious tone without revealing much about the movie in the trailer.</p><p>Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films are leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 blockbuster. From curating an extensive war sequence involving national and international specialists to creating an own kingdom spanning over 25 acres, the makers are affirm to deliver a visual spectacle that is poised to entral the audience. </p><p>Filmed over 45–50 days in a specially constructed town spread across 25 acres of challenging terrain, this sequence ranks among the largest ever in Indian film history.<br><br>With the worldwide release on October 2, the makers are keen on living up to the expecation of the Kantara and have planned to release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English languages making the story reach audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.</p>