Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Kantara: Chapter 1' Trailer: Rishab Shetty unveils a fiery saga of folklore and faith

Widely regarded as the biggest upcoming pan-India film, it has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival on October 2.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 11:29 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraRishab ShettyIndian CinemaTrendingKantara Chapter 1

Follow us on :

Follow Us