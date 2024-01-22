'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty in Ayodhya for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, shares picture

Rishab Shetty raised the bar for Indian cinema to a whole new level in 2022 with his cinematic gem Kantara. His film received widespread acclaim at both domestic and international levels and became a global box office phenomenon.

Rishab Shetty is known for being a religious person and is one of the celebrities to be invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Rishab along with his wife has reached Ayodhya and shared a picture of him and wife on the social media. He wrote,

"ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆಯ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ, ಹನುಮನ ದರ್ಶನ..

ಆಶೀರ್ವದಿಸಿದರು 🙏" (sic)