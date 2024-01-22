'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty in Ayodhya for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, shares picture

Rishab Shetty raised the bar for Indian cinema to a whole new level in 2022 with his cinematic gem Kantara. His film received widespread acclaim at both domestic and international levels and became a global box office phenomenon.
Rishab Shetty is known for being a religious person and is one of the celebrities to be invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.
Rishab along with his wife has reached Ayodhya and shared a picture of him and wife on the social media. He wrote,
"ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆಯ ಸಂಭ್ರಮಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ, ಹನುಮನ ದರ್ಶನ..
ಆಶೀರ್ವದಿಸಿದರು 🙏" (sic)
Rishab's love and connection with the culture, divinity, tradition and the rituals were seen in Kantara.
Meanwhile, Rishab is looking forward to taking the audiences to the prequel of Kantara. The actor, who served as director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling, and now has begun working on the much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.