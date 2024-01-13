Karnataka’s Dalit struggle in a vibrant play

The play opened with a harrowing tableau of atrocities that took place in Hunasikatte in Kolar district and Dasanapura in Tumkur district, where Dalits were brutally assaulted and murdered. Dalit singer Banandur Kempaiah’s heart wrenching account of the ‘Janivara incident’, (in which a ‘sacred thread’ he was wearing was wrenched off), was also part of the narrative. All these incidents had been documented in Panchama.