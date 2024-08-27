Kasaravalli's restored 'Ghatashraddha' to be showcased in Classics section of Venice film fest

"It is possible that the name of Girish Kasaravalli is not very well known in Italy, even if he was one of the founders of the Parallel Cinema movement, inspired by the principles of Italian Neorealism. His debut film, Ghatashraddha, earned him immediate renown and three of the most important awards in Indian cinema that year (1977)," said Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera in a note introducing the films and the directors being featured in the classic section.