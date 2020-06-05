Kenny delivers just enough

Arun Antony
  Jun 05 2020
Kenny Sebastian’s stand-up is for everyone: no serious discussions, no political puns, no over-representation of progressive ideologies and no trying hard to be funny.

It’s just like talking to a millennial friend who is not up to much. That is great; he managed to find the right proportions for his act. But his ‘The Most Interesting Person in the Room’ also feels too simple.

You may giggle a few times while you are watching the show but there is nothing to go back to. But hey, Kenny sings, plays the guitar and even a harmonium in this show. He plays it within his comfort zone.

The ‘jokes’ mostly revolve around how growing up as anything other than a doctor or an engineer is hilariously hard with Indian families, and how hard it is for tall and short people in society to find partners. He pulls it off without hiccups.

The good thing about Kenny is that his act has more to do with screen presence, grace and one-sided conversations than jokes. That’s exactly what this is and nothing more, nothing less.

