Kerala actors’ reactions to CAA irks BJP

Many prominent personalities from the Malayalam film industry, mostly youngsters, have openly aired their views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, while the silence maintained by actor Mohanlal was questioned.

Veteran actor Mammootty, writing on social media, said, “We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations. Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged.”

The other big name in the industry, Mohanlal, did not comment on the contentious issue, which raised a few eyebrows as the actor regularly speaks about social issues through his social media account.

While some demanded that the star speak up, some of his fans defended his “right” to remain silent.

Young actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has made a name for herself in industries outside of Malayalam, was vocal. “Shiver through the spine. Oh we cannot be letting this happen! Oh no,” she said in a social media post as the CAA protests were rising.

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban and Rima Kallingal were the other prominent film personalities from Kerala to openly flay CAA.

“Do not divide a peaceful nation on the grounds of religion. Let’s stand together… Love and peace always,” Rima posted on social media soon after Parliament passed the new law.

“The hashtags, campaigns and anxiety will all take a final form — into an absolute outbreak! That’s what history narrates,” Tovino said.

The state’s BJP unit did not take kindly to these reactions. The party’s state general secretary Sobha Surendran asked if the actors were standing with the nation or with those creating trouble in the nation.

Alleging that the actors did not understand the Act, she accused them of making political comments to market their films.