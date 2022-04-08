'KGF: Chapter 2' shows how Indian cinema has evolved: Raveena Tandon

‘KGF Chapter 2’, with its ensemble of cast and intriguing visuals, is the much-anticipated movie of the year. While actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Sreenidhi Shetty each have niche roles in the movie, one character that is particularly being talked about is Ramika Sen, played by Raveena Tandon. Her character unleashes a lot of curiosity. Her commandeering outlook puts to rest a lot of tongue-wagging. Last seen in Netflix show ‘Aranyak’, Raveena says her role in KGF has satiated her craving to do more content-driven roles. In a chat with Showtime, ahead of the release, Raveena gives us a glimpse of what’s in store.

What impressed you most about your role as Ramika Sen?

While I cannot reveal much about my character Ramika, I definitely feel like she is a steadfast, powerful woman who commands attention when she walks into a room.

It has shades of grey. Can you explain? How did you enjoy playing the role?

I think all of us in our daily lives have shades of grey. We aren’t all good or all bad and Ramika is relatable in that sense. She definitely has some shades of grey and I love that about the character.

How was it to work with Prashanth Neel?

Prashanth Neel is a visionary with brilliant commercial sensibilities. He knows how to bring the best out of his actors and at the same time, works with you creatively. I had a great time working and learning from him.

Has Kannada cinema reached a stage where it has started working on pan India content?

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is a great example that Indian cinema overall has evolved. The audience is more open to watching films of other languages and this, in itself, has encouraged the Indian film industry to develop pan-Indian approach.

Will we see you in more Kannada films?

I am choosing scripts based on interesting content so if I come across an intriguing project in Kannada cinema, I will definitely be saying yes.

Have the kind of roles you want to do changed and how?

I have always been driven and hungry to work with a wide array of people in the entertainment industry. Times have changed now and so, the roles I am seeking have naturally evolved with the times too. I am looking for powerful content-driven roles more than ever before now!