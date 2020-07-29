KGF director Prashanth Neel wishes Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, unveils star's KGF look

On Munna Bhai’s birthday, director Prashanth Neel wished the superstar unveiling the actor's first look as the antagonist in upcoming film KGF Chapter 2.

The tweet showed Sanjay Dutt in full Viking glory captioned, “‘ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings. Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon.”

Sanjay Dutt, who is celebrating his 61st birthday, stars opposite Yash, who will reprise his role as ‘Rocky’ in the second instalment of the same.

Thanking the entire team of KGF, Dutt posted on Instagram, “It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthsheel, @karthi_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!

The historical drama will be released in October this year.