'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' turns 25: 5 things to know about Akshay Kumar's co-star Brian Lee

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's yesteryear hit Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi was released on this day 25 years ago. One of the highlights of the film was a wrestling match/fight involving the future A-lister and The Undertaker, a popular character from the WWE (then known as WWF).

Akki' on Sunday (June 13) revealed that the character was essayed by wrestler Brian Lee and not Mark Calaway, who immortalised the gimmick during his 30-year-long association with WWE. Here is everything you need to know about the man who played Bollywood's version of 'The Phenom'.

The Beginnings

Lee. who was born in 1966, began his professional wrestling career in 1988, working for Continental Wrestling Association. He subsequently made a few appearances for World Championship Wrestling, locking horns with the likes of Diamond Dallas Page and The Z-Man.

Claim to fame

It was, however, his run as the 'Fake Undertaker' in 1994 that proved to be a gamechanger for him. He worked alongside Ted Dibiase, emerging as a fixture on WWE programming. The angle culminated in a bout between Lee and the real 'Taker at Summerslam 1994, which received mixed reviews. The original Deadman beat the impostor at the event, thus bringing his association the company to an end.

Feud with Tommy Dreamer

Lee subsequently worked with United States Wrestling Association and Extreme Championship Wrestling, carving a niche in the industry. He feuded with Tommy Dreamer during his ECW days, getting the better of him on several occasions. The star, however, left the company around 1997.

Uneventful return to the WWE

He returned to the WWE as Chainz and joined the faction Disciples of Apocalypse, which feuded with the legendary group Nation of Domination. Lee became the stable's leader after Crush left the company. He, however, wasn't able to make a strong impact, which led to his release in 1998. He lost to Val Venis on his way out.

The end of the road

Lee worked with a host of professional wrestling companies, including TNA, in the years to follow but was never considered to be a 'crowd puller'. He called time on his career in 2014. The real 'Taker, on the other hand, remained a forced to be reckoned with till last year when he retired from in-ring competition.

