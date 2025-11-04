<p><strong>Love & War</strong></p>.<p>Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of India’s most visionary and celebrated filmmakers, is all set to bring his next grand period drama, <em>Love & War</em>. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the film is set against the backdrop of the British era in India. This much-awaited epic is gearing up for its release next year.</p>.<p><strong>NTRNeel</strong></p>.<p>After delivering massive hits like <em>RRR</em> and <em>Devara</em>, NTR has now teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their tentatively titled film, <em>NTRNeel</em>. A full-blown action entertainer, the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will showcase NTR in a completely transformed and never-before-seen avatar. The film is slated for release next year.</p>.<p><strong>Ramayana</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creation, <em>Ramayana</em> is a two-part epic releasing in IMAX, with Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey.</p>.<p><strong>Fauzi</strong></p>.<p>Prabhas’ upcoming period drama, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is set against the backdrop of British rule. The first look, unveiled on Prabhas’ birthday, showcased him as a valiant soldier or freedom fighter, hinting at a powerful story rooted in India’s fight for independence.</p>.<p><strong>King</strong></p>.<p>Shah Rukh Khan is set to headline his next mega venture, <em>King</em>, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written with Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan and others, aiming for a grand 2026 release.</p>.<p><strong>AA22 x A6</strong></p>.<p>Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time in the tentatively titled film <em>AA22xA6</em>. The action entertainer is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee and promises to be one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema.</p>.<p><strong>Kalki 2</strong></p>.<p>The sequel to the 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD will continue its dystopian saga with an even grander vision. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is expected to see Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan reprising their iconic roles.</p>