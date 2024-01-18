JOIN US
entertainment

Koffee with Karan 8: 'I am planning my own downfall,' says Orry

Orry was seen saying that he is planning his own ‘digital downfall’ and this revelation shocked many.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 09:12 IST

In the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8', digital sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, made startling revelations about planning his own 'digital downfall'.

During the conversation with host Karan Johar, Orry shared details about his journey, leaving many, including his supporters and followers, surprised and intrigued.

The social media sensation said, "Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burns out the fastest."

Orry has been a prominent figure in Bollywood parties and events, making a significant impact in the digital space. His presence has been notable, from socialising with Bollywood divas to participating in major TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 17. Orry's ventures have been met with success, establishing him as a key figure in the entertainment industry.

(Published 18 January 2024, 09:12 IST)
EntertainmentSocial mediaKoffee with Karan

