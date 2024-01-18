Koffee with Karan 8: 'I am planning my own downfall,' says Orry

The social media sensation said, "Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burns out the fastest."

Orry has been a prominent figure in Bollywood parties and events, making a significant impact in the digital space. His presence has been notable, from socialising with Bollywood divas to participating in major TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 17. Orry's ventures have been met with success, establishing him as a key figure in the entertainment industry.