Koffee With Karan Season 8: Deepika, Ranveer reveal intimate details of 11-year relationship

Bollywood has seen many reel-life couples turn into real-life couples.

One such couple currently in showbiz is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Having delivered blockbusters on screen together, being the biggest superstars of the country currently, the duo appeared together for the first time on television screen on one of India's biggest talk shows, Koffee With Karan Season 8, hosted by Karan Johar.

The episode saw the celebrity pair spill the beans on their 11-year relationship.

When asked when Ranveer knew Deepika was the one, he said, “Six months in, I knew she was the one!”

Post the release of their first film together, Ram Leela, fans realised how the couple were truly in love and as Ranveer mentioned in the episode, “Everybody was watching how the love was in the air. And I feel like it may have translated in the film also!” to which, Karan agreed, stating “It did! It seemed like the chemistry was real!”

Ranveer and Deepika also said that they were “inseparable” during the shoot of the film as they would spend all their time with each other. Ranveer also recalled that once they were shooting a kissing scene where a brick was supposed to come in through the window. When an actual brick came through during the shoot, they were "unaware" to it as they were so into each other.

As Karan watched the couple's ‘made with love’ wedding video, he teared up and said, “ God! There’s a line in my film ki aisa lagta hai ki mere dil ka pet bhar gaya hai” which translates to "it seems as though the belly of my heart is full."