'Koli Esru' movie review: Sensitive story about women’s struggles

‘Koli Esru' is set in a fictitious village bordering the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. It portrays the struggles of Hucheeri (Akshatha Pandavapura), who is deprived of motherly love at a tender age. She is married off by her stepmother to a drunkard, and is thus separated from her loving father and her idyllic village. Her husband is many years her senior.