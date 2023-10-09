Kore-eda's 'Monster', Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro', Kashyap's 'Kennedy' part of Jio MAMI fest line-up

Besides Monster, Maestro, and Anatomy of a Fall, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's impressive World Cinema line-up also includes Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, Beyond Utopia by Madeleine Gavin, The Daughters of Fire by Pedro Costa, In Our Day by Hong Sang-soo, Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodóvar, The Old Oak by Ken Loach, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki and La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher.