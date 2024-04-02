Kriti Sanon on possibility of 'Crew' sequel: 'We would love to be back'

'Crew' was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy its lead cast, and the success of the movie, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, proves audiences come to the theatre to watch good content, gender no bar.

"It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre," the actor said.

'Crew', Kriti said, is a film that hasn't made in Indian cinema before as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists.

"...But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she said.

Asked about her future projects, the actor said she is yet to sign a new film because she is at a place where she doesn't want to do movies for the sake of it. She would rather bask in the success of her latest project.