'Kubera' first look: Dhanush leaves fans awestruck

The highly anticipated first look of Dhanush’s upcoming movie Kubera was unveiled today, leaving fans and industry insiders impressed.
The Asuran star, renowned for his versatility and captivating performances, is seen in a rugged avatar in the first look. Dhanush had undergone a metamorphosis for the character.
As the first look surfaced online, it became clear that this portrayal was unlike anything the actor had done before.
The multi-starrer project which was temporarily called #DNS (elaborated as Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Sekhar Kammula) is being helmed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula.
The movie is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Ace producer Sonali Narang is presenting this multilingual film.
The project went on floors in the second week of January in a grand manner in Hyderabad. The ceremony was graced by Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Bharat Narang, Jhanvi Narang and others.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady in the movie and fans of both the stars will be looking forward to see their amazing chemistry on the silver screen.
(Published 09 March 2024, 07:42 IST)