'Kung Fu Panda' movie review: Packs a punch but misses the target

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ might have done well at the box office, but it seems ‘bland’ compared to its previous instalments. The story lacks the punch and pizzazz. While Jack Black as Po has done everything to carry the franchise, the lack of strong characters around him is a letdown. As a fan of the series, one would be forgiven if they’d hoped for this instalment to capture the quirky essence of the previous films. However, it fails to evoke nostalgia though directors have tried to recreate old scenes and have used some old characters.