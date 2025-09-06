Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Lahari on pan-India talent hunt to mark its 50th year

The Bengaluru-based audio label plans to release 10,000 songs by April
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 04:22 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsLahari Velu

Follow us on :

Follow Us