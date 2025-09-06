<p>Well-known music label Lahari is all set to celebrate its golden jubilee by releasing 10,000 new songs.</p><p>Called ‘Lahari - MRT Music - Prayog Indian Classical Concert’, the initiative aims to find and recognise music talent from across the country.</p><p>Based in Bengaluru, the company is working with Prayog Studio, and streaming platform Only Kannada, both located in Banashankari. The label aims to release 10,000 songs by April. Musician Ricky Kej is the brand ambassador for the initiative. </p><p>Lahari and its sister company MRT Music together boast a catalogue of about 1.26 lakh songs in multiple genres — Karnatik, folk, Hindustani, sugama sangeeta, and film, mainly in Kannada and south Indian languages.</p><p>“We realised we have a lot of unrecognised music talent in the country. We want to give a platform for all languages and genres,” Lahari director Velu (Tulasiram Naidu) told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Kannada film set in ’90s Bangalore goes to International Film Festival.<p>Lahari has brought Pradeep Mallur of Prayog Studio on board and already recorded about 1,400 Karnatik songs within a month. About 50 of the recordings are already out on MRT’s YouTube channel, Velu said. </p><p>Shruthy B N, Ambika S Bhat, Karthik Mattur, Vaishnavi Madhusudhan, Sinchana Rao and Chintapalli Manoja are among the featured artistes.</p><p>Recalling a Purandaradasa composition sung in Karnatik music, ‘Kereya neeranu kerege challi’ (‘Pour the water back into the lake’), Velu said the initiative was the company’s way of giving back to the music community. Senior singers and musicians will monitor the process closely, he added. </p><p>Founded in April 1976 by Manohar Naidu, Lahari has grown into one of South India’s best-known music labels, with MRT Music handling production and post-production.</p>