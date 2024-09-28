Leading Bollywood art director Rajat Poddar no more, tributes pour in

MUMBAI, DHNS: Bollywood’s leading art director and production designer Rajat Poddar passed away following a massive cardiac arrest in London.
He was 53.
Rajat was popularly known as Rajat Da.
For friends, he was Rana.
Educated in Jabalpur, he joined the advertising and film world in his early twenties.
Rajat was known for films like Barfi, Phantom, Gundey, Grand Masti, Gangster: A Love Story, Kalyug, Pathan, Jagga Jasoos, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Fighter.
He was also part of several prominent TV shows like The Delhi Files.
The Indian Film TV Producers Council, in a post on X, said: “Deeply saddening news art director Rajat Poddar has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones”.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, the mother body of 40 crafts, too mourned his demise.
Writer-filmmaker-producer Anees Bazmee said: “Lost a dear friend today. A great Human being and a Master Production Designer. Gone too soon.. You will forever be missed Rajat Da.”
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said: “My friend, brother and one of the best and the biggest production designer Rajat Poddar is no longer with us. An absolutely healthy, always-happy, no stress guy Rajat had a cardiac arrest at night in London. I don’t know how I can ever make The Delhi Files without you? “
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said: “Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend, a talented art director, production designer and a lovable human being Rajat Poddar. Gone too soon . It’s a great loss to the film, TV and advertising industry.”
The awards that he received include - Filmfare Award for Best Art Direction, Zee Cine Award for Best Production Design.
Published 28 September 2024, 12:24 IST