Leading Bollywood art director Rajat Poddar no more, tributes pour in

MUMBAI, DHNS: Bollywood’s leading art director and production designer Rajat Poddar passed away following a massive cardiac arrest in London.

He was 53.

Rajat was popularly known as Rajat Da.

For friends, he was Rana.

Educated in Jabalpur, he joined the advertising and film world in his early twenties.

Rajat was known for films like Barfi, Phantom, Gundey, Grand Masti, Gangster: A Love Story, Kalyug, Pathan, Jagga Jasoos, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Fighter.

He was also part of several prominent TV shows like The Delhi Files.