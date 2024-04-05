Legendary confirms 'Dune 3', developing film on 'Nuclear War: A Scenario' with Denis Villeneuve

Post 'Dune 3', the Canadian filmmaker may work on the film adaptation of 'Nuclear War: A Scenario', which was optioned by Legendary soon after its publication in March this year. The book explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they need to be made.