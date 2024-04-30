Life can never be same without you: Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's 4th death anniversary

Rishi Kapoor, known for films such as 'Bobby', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Karz', 'Agneepath', 'Kapoor & Sons', and 'Mulk', died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.