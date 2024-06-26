Lost album by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to come out in September

New Delhi: The soulful voice of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan will be heard once again by his fans all over the world as a new album of unheard recordings by the late Qawwali legend is set to be released in September.

Titled Chain of Light, the album was discovered in the archives of British musician Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records, the label that signed Khan in 1989 and released a series of universally acclaimed albums with him throughout the 1990s.

The label has now decided to release the album on September 20, a press release said.