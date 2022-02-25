'Love Hostel' movie review: Bobby Deol-starrer makes a decent impact

Director: Shanker Raman

Cast: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra

Platform: ZEE5

Rating: 2.5/5



Director Shanker Raman's latest movie Love Hostel had the potential to be a dark and disturbing tale about honour killings but it ends up being nothing more than a one-time watch. The crime thriller revolves around two young lovers from different backgrounds, who elope after their families oppose their relationship. This angers the female protagonist's grandmother to such an extent that she enlists an assassin to eliminate the lovebirds. While the director needs to be lauded for tackling such a sensitive issue, the film does not quite reach its potential mainly as the writing is not as effective as it could have been

Love Hostel opens with a chilling sequence that introduces the viewer to Bobby Deol's Dagar, a ruthless killer who doesn't hesitate to take the law into his hands. The action then shifts to the lovebirds, played by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. This is where the film falters as the writers don't really explore their backstories in-depth, which dilutes the story's impact. There are a couple of short flashback scenes that touch upon the hardships faced by the lovers because of their relationship but they don't really save the day. Love Hostel has several promising subplots, including one about the protagonist's bond with his mother, but none pack a punch as they aren't explored properly.

Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj touched up socio-political issues in Petta and Jagame Thanthiram. While the films became popular, they did not do justice to these aspects they were essentially commercial star vehicles. Love Hostel hits the right notes on this front. The biting dialogues feel organic as they blend with the world created by the writers. The makers also manage to keep the action as realistic as possible through well-placed silences. The climax, in particular, is gut-wrenching as the makers allow them to move at their own pace, thus helping them make a strong impact.

Coming to the performances, Bobby steals the shows with his impressive screen presence. The actor lets his chilling gaze and silences do the talking. He gets the 'desi' accent right, making his work all the more convincing. Vikrant transforms into his character, stealing the show in a scene where his character mourns a loved one's death. Sanya is sincere but doesn't make a strong impact as the character feels one-dimensional. The supporting cast serves its purpose.

Love Hostel does not really have scope for music but the makers still try to accommodate a romantic song, something that doesn't hamper the viewing experience too much. The other technical aspects have been handled pretty well.