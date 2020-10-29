Love is hidden ingredient of food, says ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ actor Aravinnd Iyer

Actor Aravinnd Iyer, the star of the Rakshit Shetty-backed Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says that love is the hidden ingredient that makes food enjoyable. Speaking to DH, he added that he is a big foodie and enjoys Idlis and Chhole Bhature a lot.

Iyer also opened up on Bheemasena Nalamaharaja releasing on Amazon Prime Video as opposed to in theatres and said that this will help the film find a wider audience.

Edited experts from the interview:

What encouraged you to give the nod to Bheemasena Nalamaharaja?

The script was exciting and came out well when the director developed it. This is my first movie as a protagonist and I feel it’ll give me a good start.

How is Rakshit Shetty as a producer?

We had a great time during the shoot of Kirik Party. He is terrific as a producer as his sensibilities are quite good. He gave us freedom while working on the project and I am thankful to him for the opportunity.

The film did not get a theatrical release.

This is the right choice given the current situation. There this, however, a positive side to it getting a ‘direct to digital’ release as the movie will stream in over 200 countries and have a wide reach.

How did you get interested in acting?

As is often the case, I got interested in acting after watching stalwarts like Dr Rajkumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The thought of becoming an actor just came to me naturally. I soon took (screen) acting lessons and pursued this profession.

Are you a foodie?

It would not be wrong to say that I am a foodie as I enjoy food. Food is a great conversation starter.

What are your favourite cuisines?

I enjoy everything—right from Idlis to Chhole Bature. There is just such a lot of variety in India. The key, however, is to serve food with love as it is the hidden ingredient that makes things special.

What are your future plans?

The plan is to continue acting and explore other languages as well. Being on a set is the thrilling part of being an actor.