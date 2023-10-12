Malayalam actor duos who light up the screen with their chemistry

When asked about dynamic duos in Malayalam cinema, the first pairing that immediately comes to mind is that of Prem Nazir-Adoor Bhasi. Following closely are the much-loved pairs of Mohanlal-Jagathy, Dileep-Harisree Ashokan, and Jayaram-Kalabhavan Mani, among others, known for their exceptional humour sense and ability to generate uproarious laughter. Even among the new generation of actors, there are noteworthy combinations that Malayalis now eagerly wait to watch on the big screen. These pairings transcend humour, delving into serious and even sentimental scenarios, captivating the hearts of audiences.