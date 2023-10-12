Malayalam actor duos who light up the screen with their chemistry

Dulquer Salmaan - Sunny Wayn: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayn are considered as one of the lucky pairs in Malayalam cinema. Their onscreen chemistry was further solidified in Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013). Dulquer also made a cameo appearance in Sunny's Annmariya Kalippilaanu (2016). The blockbuster success of Dulquer's Kuruppu (2021), in which Sunny played a significant role, cements their status as a highly successful and fortunate pairing in Malayalam cinema, boasting a flawless track record.
Nivin Pauly- Aju Varghese: They are not only friends on screen but also off-screen. After debuting together in Vineeth Sreenivasan's first film, Malarvaadi Arts Club, Nivin & Aju formed a notable duo in Malayalam cinema, delighting movie enthusiasts with their chemistry. Their significant contributions include Thattathin Marayathu (2011), Ohm Shanthi Osana (2013), Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2014), Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2015), Hey Jude (2017), Love Action Drama (2019) and Saturday Night (2022). There's even a saying in the film industry that Aju Varghese is Nivin's complimentary co-star in Vineeth Sreenivasan's films.
Asif Ali - Sunny Wayn: In Yoodlee Films' latest production, Kasargold (2023), Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne reunite on the big screen, building on their initial partnership in Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal back in 2014. Their collaborations consistently feature characters at opposite ends of the emotional spectrum, with one typically bringing joviality to the screen while the other assuming a more serious role. This dynamic duo has continued to entertain audiences in films such as Double Barrel (2015), Avarude Ravukal (2016), and Kuttavum Shikshayum (2021). In Kasargold, Asif Ali takes on the role of the cheerful yet unlucky Alphy, while Sunny Wayne portrays the composed and emotionally-driven character, Faizal.
Fahadh Faasil - Soubin Shahir: Soubin, who previously served as an assistant director to several prominent filmmakers, had his first significant acting opportunity in the Fahadh Faasil starrer Annayum Rasoolum (2012). Their collaboration garnered attention, especially following their successful pairing in the widely acclaimed Maheshinte Prathikaram with Fahadh in the titular role and Soubin's character, Crispin, earning recognition for its witty one-liners. However, it was Kumbalangi Nights (2019) that truly showcased their acting prowess. In this film, Fahadh portrayed a character with negative shade, while Soubin played the protagonist. Trance (2020), directed by Anwar Rasheed, and Irul (2021), which had an exclusive OTT platform release, further highlighted their versatility as actors who can portray diverse psychological realms.
