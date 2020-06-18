Malayalam director K R Sachidanandan passes away at 48

Mollywood filmmaker and scriptwriter K R Sachidanandan aka 'Sachy', passed away on Thursday, due to heart attack, according to reports.

The 48-year-old director-screenwriter was admitted to Thrissur Jubilee Mission Hospital on June 16 after having suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sachy wrote screenplays of quite a few popular movies. He frequently collaborated with Sethu.

As a duo, they worked on Chocolate(2007), Makeup Man and the Mammootty-starrer Doubles.

As a solo writer, Sachy penned movies such as Mohanlal's Run Baby Run, Sherlock Toms and the well-received Driving Licence.

He made his directorial debut with the 2015 release Anarkali, which exceeded expectations at the box office and received positive reviews.

The film starred Prithviraj and Priyal Gor. The cast included Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi and Biju Menon.

Sachy returned to direction with Ayappanum Koshiyum, which many feel is one the best flicks of the year. A Hindi remake of the film, backed by actor John Abraham, is in the works

More details awaited...