'Malayankunju' trailer review: Fahadh Faasil stars in a dark survival drama

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Friday (December 24) unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie Malayankunju, written by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, much to the delight of fans. The video has garnered a fair deal of attention, in less than 24 hours, because of its intense presentation and dark look and feel. Here are the key takeaways from the intriguing trailer.

Gripping survival drama

Fahadh has emerged as a force to be reckoned with because of his ability to emote with his eyes. 'FaFa', for example, internalised his character's rage and desire for revenge in the well-received Maheshinte Prathikaaram. He was equally good in Joji, a film about an unemployed man who resents his father's authority. He is apparently set to do the same in Malayankunju. Judging by the trailer, it revolves around what happens when the protagonist tries to survive a challenging situation while dealing with his inner demons.

Showreel for Fahadh?

Fahadh received rave reviews for his work in Malik, directed by Mahesh, with many describing it as the best film of his career. The drama with socio-political undertones was an absolute showreel for the star as it highlighted the character's journey from a young rebel to the powerful 'Ali Ikka'. Malayankunju appears to be another Malik for him in this regard. Judging by the trailer, it will highlight all possible shades of his character--right from rage to vulnerability-- giving him enough scope to prove his mettle.

Realistic affair

Malayalam movies, unlike their Telugu counterparts, have never really been synonymous with song and dance sequences. Malayankunju is no exception on this front. The trailer does not feature any songs, which suggests that the narrative will be as realistic as possible. If this is indeed the case, Malayankunju will be right up Fahadh's alley as he thrives in true-to-life characters.

A R Rahman is back

It is no secret that the background score plays a big role in making a film more memorable. Malik's soulful background score especially in the second half, built an aura around the protagonist, establishing him as a revered figure. Malayankunju, which marks A R Rahman's return to Malayalam cinema after nearly three decades, too features an equally compelling background score. It manages to build the dark and eerie atmosphere that is likely to be an important part of the narrative.