Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' season 3 begins shooting

Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari - a ‘middle-class guy and a world-class spy’. Srikant will confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Made under the banner D2R Films, the critically-acclaimed series riveted audiences across the world since the season 2 finale, garnering a massive fan following. Season 3, currently in production, will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.