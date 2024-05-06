Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' season 3 begins shooting

The much-loved and highly-anticipated original series - The Family Man -featuring Manoj Bajpayee has commenced filming for the third season. Prime Video took to Instagram to announce the beginning of maverick duo Raj and DK’s action thriller.
Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari - a ‘middle-class guy and a world-class spy’. Srikant will confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.
Made under the banner D2R Films, the critically-acclaimed series riveted audiences across the world since the season 2 finale, garnering a massive fan following. Season 3, currently in production, will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.
Manoj Bajpayee with The Family Man makers.
Credit: Instagram/@primevideoin
Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the series promises to bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.
Fans can also expect additional star cast to join the show, promising surprises in coming days.
