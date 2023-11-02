Marvel mulling revival of Iron Man and Black Widow: Report

Marvel Studios is contemplating a return of the original Avengers ensemble, which could include the return of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, both of whom met their ends in the 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame.

While a sequel to Black Widow 1 is already in the pipeline, the potential return of Iron Man and the complete revival of the original cast remains unconfirmed.

According to a Variety report, discussions have been held regarding the potential production of a new Avengers film featuring the original lineup.

While a potential revival appears to be on the horizon, Marvel reportedly has yet to commit to the idea.

Budgetary considerations, given the substantial costs associated with reviving Marvel's best-loved characters, may put the plans on the back burner for now.

Downey's compensation for Iron Man 3, for instance, reportedly amounted to a staggering $25 million.

Furthermore, the willingness of both Johansson and Downey to step back into their iconic roles remains a crucial aspect.

In an interview with Extra, Downey reportedly even suggested that the studio should consider casting Tom Cruise as his successor.

Johansson, on the other hand, has been open about her reluctance to reprise the role, stating on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast, "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do."

The introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse concept could open up a potential way to bring back the deceased characters. This possibility gains further traction as the second season of Loki continues to delve into the intricacies of the multiverse. All said, the original Avengers could stage a return in forthcoming productions such as - Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (slated for 2026 release) or Avengers: Secret Wars (scheduled for 2027).