Meeting Kumar Shahani

Godard was eclectic. He was different; he was ebullient. Per­haps his films showed too much “destructiveness” and “self-lacera­tion.” “Perhaps, he is a little mad.” Asked if this bothered him, Shahani said, “Yes. Godard is very impatient but then the times (late ‘68, France) were bad, wrong and perhaps warranted it.” Once in London, Godard had pub­licly slapped his British distribu­tor for unauthorisedly including an unscheduled song in his film on The Rolling Stones. “But then,” Shahani smilingly admitted, “I would have done the same thing.” Godard, he recalled, had then asked the audience in London not to see his film and demand its money back! We talked some of Godard’s political films and his association with the Dziga Vertor group (mainly Godard and one other person.) There was even a possibility of working with Giodard and others on a film but nothing came of it.