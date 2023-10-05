'Mission Raniganj' advance booking opens, Akshay fans rush for tickets

In anticipation of the upcoming blockbuster, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, fans can finally book their seats as advance bookings for the film have commenced today. With just two days left for the film's release, excitement among the masses is at its peak.

The intriguing trailer and the recently released romantic track Keemti has worked very well amongt the audience. The film brings back Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes, and the actor will appear as Sardar for the fourth time in the film. The highly anticipated film promises to be a cinematic experience for the viewers and will take them through the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay, who is also making his big screen appearance for the last time in the year with this film.