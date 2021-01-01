Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': 4 reasons why a 'direct to OTT' release is a good idea

Actor Mohanlal has taken to Twitter to share the teaser of his eagerly-awaited Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 much to the delight of fans. The video confirms that the film will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route. With 'Lalettan' mania set to run wild, here is a look at why the makers of Drishyam 2 were right in opting for a 'direct to OTT' release.

Not the right time

Theatres in most states are operating at 50 percent capacity in order to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This has yielded mixed results as most of the films released under the 'new normal' have not really done as well as expected as people are still hesitant about visiting public places. In fact, even Christoper Nolan's Tenet collected merely Rs one crore at the Indian box office on the opening day, a fraction of what it could have raked in under the 'old normal'. Drishyam 2 might not have been able to reach its potential had it been released in theatres under the current situation.

A big draw?

The film is a sequel to the 2013 cult hit Drishyam. The first part was remade in multiple languages, thus becoming a pan-India brand. The sequel has the potential to draw big numbers for the streaming platform, helping it scale new heights.

Relatable storyline

The teaser suggests that Drishyam 2 starts off where Drishyam had ended. Just like the first part, it is likely to revolve around a simpleton's attempts at protecting his family. The plot apparently follows the 'underdog vs the system' formula, which makes it a relatable affair,

Brand 'Lalettan' to grow bigger?

There's no denying that digital platforms emerged as alternatives to theatres during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mollywood films such as CU Soon, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Maniyarayile Ashokan had a digital-only release, reaching a wider audience. Drishyam 2, which is likely to stream in multiple territories, might help Mohanlal expand his already impressive fan base even further.