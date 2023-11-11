Mover and maker of the cosmos

Einstein came in with his general theory of relativity and declared gravity was not a force. A universe explained by a space time fabric that resulted in ‘miraculous’ curving of light as also stretching of light around objects, threw new light on the 14 billion years old world we inhabit.

Gravitational lensing, or the multiple images of distant stars from the bending of light around dense galaxies, came as proof. Shift in the position of stars before and after an eclipse made it conclusive. More recently, detection of gravitational waves, predicted to be given off in the merger of two massive bodies like back holes, has further strengthened the space time concept.