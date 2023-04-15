Multiplex chain launches trailer show @Re 1

One of the country’s multiplex chains, PVR Inox, has introduced trailer shows — a unique new format — for just Re 1.

The 30-minute screenings, at PVR theatres, will be held once to twice a day. It will feature around 10 handpicked trailers of upcoming Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional films.

On the launch of this show, Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, PVR Ltd, says that “the idea was to give filmgoers the experience of seeing trailers on the screen, instead of seeing them on mobile phone screens”. “One watches films based on the impact the trailers make. We hope this will enhance the moviegoing experience. This is the first time in the world that such shows are being curated,” he adds.

Commenting on its success rate, Rajender says more than 60,000 people across the country (except in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana) have already attended the show in the last week. “Trailers are picked based on their popularity and their release dates,” he adds. These tickets can be purchased at the box office or online via the PVR and INOX website or app.