Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy erupts as Siddhant Chaturvedi unveils Yudhra’s new thrilling trailer

Excel Entertainment is gearing up to deliver an unprecedented action spectacle with its upcoming thriller, Yudhra. Following a high-energy, action-filled trailer and hit songs, get ready for an epic face-off in Trailer 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal. Chaturvedi revealed the thrilling new trailer at Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai, in front of sea of fans and media.
Trailer 2 of Yudhra delivers high-octane thrills, featuring the fierce Yudhra, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, locking horns with the menacing villain Shafiq, portrayed by Raghav Juyal.
This action-packed preview promises to set new standards in the genre, with intense confrontations and powerful lines. The escalating tension between these characters builds even more excitement for the film's upcoming release.
Arriving in theaters on September 20, Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar and penned by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. The film promises intense action, with Siddhant Chaturvedi playing the vengeful Yudhra and Malavika Mohanan's Nikhat adding emotional depth. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film features a talented supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.
Published 14 September 2024, 09:24 IST