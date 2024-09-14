Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy erupts as Siddhant Chaturvedi unveils Yudhra’s new thrilling trailer

Excel Entertainment is gearing up to deliver an unprecedented action spectacle with its upcoming thriller, Yudhra. Following a high-energy, action-filled trailer and hit songs, get ready for an epic face-off in Trailer 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal. Chaturvedi revealed the thrilling new trailer at Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai, in front of sea of fans and media.

Trailer 2 of Yudhra delivers high-octane thrills, featuring the fierce Yudhra, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, locking horns with the menacing villain Shafiq, portrayed by Raghav Juyal.