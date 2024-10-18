'Murphy' movie review: Love and reckoning in an engaging time travel story

<p>As humans, we tend to look back at missed chances. We sometimes consider going back and altering the past. <em>Murphy</em>, directed by B S Pradeep Varma, explores a missed opportunity, and looks at the ‘what if’ question. The story is told in the manner of a time travel fantasy. How does the thought of connecting with someone from the future sound? </p><p>David (Prabhu Mundkur) lives with his grandfather Ritchie (Dattanna) in Goa. The two have an unresolved conflict. The story revolves around Ritchie’s prized vintage radio which magically starts working after a brief mishap. Through the radio, David connects with Janani (Roshini Prakash) from the distant past.</p><p>Are David and Janani related? Or is it just a casual encounter? How will Janani’s knowledge of the future impact David’s life? The film beautifully captures Goa’s monsoons, its landscapes, architecture, and music, weaving a complex web of events as it tries to address these questions.</p><p>While time travel narratives are most often treated as science fiction, the idea of a love story synchronising two disparate eras is fresh. But the film offers little for those familiar with the potential of such a narrative. In some ways, <em>Murphy</em> becomes predictable. </p><p>David is played excellently by Prabhu Mundkur. His ambivalent relationship with his grandfather, his tender moments with his girlfriend Jessie (Ila Veermalla), and his existential conversations with Janani are beautifully captured. Ila is captivating with her dance moves but her character calls for more depth. Roshini Prakash and Dattanna are convincing. </p><p>Music by Arjun Janya and Sylvester Pradeep and Varma's poetry adds charm to the picturesque images of Aldona village. While the film succeeds in creating a fantasy world, Varma brings us back to reality by introducing reason and emotion into the narrative. This could either disappoint you or relieve you, depending on how you prefer your ending. An interesting watch.</p>