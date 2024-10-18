Home
'Murphy' movie review: Love and reckoning in an engaging time travel story

The story revolves around Ritchie’s prized vintage radio which magically starts working after a brief mishap.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Murphy
2024136 min
3/5
Director: B S Pradeep Varma
Cast:Prabhu Mundkur, Ila Veermalla, Roshini Prakash, Dattanna
Published 18 October 2024, 12:56 IST
