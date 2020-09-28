Music is theraphy, helps me overcome setbacks: Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag lyricist Mohsin Shaikh

Composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh, one half of the Mohsin-Javed duo, says that music helps him overcome setbacks as it is like a 'therapy' that can elevate one's mood.

In an email interview with DH, he also opens up on penning lyrics for the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag number from the upcoming movie Ginny Weds Sunny and says that it was a 'challenging but fun experience'.

(Edited excerpts)

How was the experience of penning the Saawan song for Ginny Weds Sunny?

It was a challenging but fun experience. I grew up listening to this song and it was a massive hit in the 90s. It is also my favourite Mika Singh number. I was excited about the opportunity to write the new version of Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.

I was told that Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar were going to sing this song so the responsibility was on the higher side. I have come up with some quirky and funny lyrics for this version, adding a punch line as well. All in all, we really enjoyed working on the song.

In what ways have you tried to make the new song different from the original version?

While writing this particular song, I made sure that it had class and mass appeal at the same time. I wrote it keeping in mind the (taste of) current generation, adding a quirky feel and a few dialogues to the lyrics. This new version is more upbeat and foot tapping. The new combination (of lyrics and music) has taken the song to another level.

How difficult is it to write lyrics for another composer?

Most of today's composers are open-minded and I get along well with them. When we get an opportunity to collaborate, we try to come up with a good song. Either way, lyrics play a major role in the whole process.

How did you get interested in music?

Music runs in my blood and I have been passionate about it since my childhood. I used to play Tabla and Dholak on school classroom benches, prompting my teachers to punish me.

My maternal grandfather, Late Padmashri Ustad Fayyaz Ahmed khan was a music teacher. I used to always participate in singing competitions in schools and later in colleges, winning most of the time.

I also learned sound engineering from Eric Pillai, a well-known sound engineer. And, also assisted music composers Sajid-Wajid for a few years. Later, I made my debut with Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

How do you deal with setbacks?

Setbacks and disappointments can create self-doubt. I always keep myself occupied (to overcome this). Being a musician, it is quite easy for me to overcome setbacks as music is also a therapy to heal you from inside.

Your toughest song as a composer?

Ding Dang from Munna Michael was a bit challenging although I will not call it the toughest song of my career. Director Sabbir khan was looking for a blockbuster song and we were new talents back then. I was also challenging as we had to create the song keeping in mind Tiger Shroff's dancing vibe. Moreover, Munna Michael was a dance-oriented movie.

Your dream project?

I am a big fan of singer Luis Fonsi of Despacito fame. It’s one of my dreams to collaborate with him internationally.